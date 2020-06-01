Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.06. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald T. Garland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $139,358.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. THB Asset Management lifted its position in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

