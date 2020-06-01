Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

GDP stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

