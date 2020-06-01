YOU COIN (YOU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.02039103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00035306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

