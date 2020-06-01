X-CASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $873,585.19 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $873,585.19 and $42,426.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000611 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000117 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 54,440,243,131 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.