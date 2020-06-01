Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $180.15. The company had a trading volume of 270,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $124,959.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

