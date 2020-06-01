Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.15. 270,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total value of $1,628,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2,147.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 66,895 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,594,000 after buying an additional 178,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

