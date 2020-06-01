Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Workday from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.96.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $180.15. 270,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Workday by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,436,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2,147.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 66,895 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Workday by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,594,000 after buying an additional 178,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

