Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after acquiring an additional 438,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after buying an additional 646,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,888 shares of company stock valued at $472,072. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

