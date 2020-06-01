Wells Fargo & Co Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $195.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Cowen downgraded shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $180.15. The company had a trading volume of 270,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

