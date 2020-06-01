Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $57.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,033. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $56,085.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $589,329. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 430,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 111,595 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.