Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $27.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 581,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $245,352.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,320.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nutanix by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

