Wedbush Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $196.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.15. The stock had a trading volume of 270,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total transaction of $1,628,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.