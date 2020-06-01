Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 8,597 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Global X MLP ETF worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,354.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $55.02.

