Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $146.49 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

