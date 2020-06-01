Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,338. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

NYSE:EL opened at $197.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

