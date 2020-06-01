W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,705.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,557.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the first quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GRA opened at $52.20 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.52.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 68.38% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

