Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208,037 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 208,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

