Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of ASGN worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ASGN by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in ASGN by 35.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASGN opened at $61.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,197 shares of company stock worth $119,683. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

