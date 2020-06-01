Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.57% of Village Super Market worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Village Super Market by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Village Super Market by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.93. 48,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.