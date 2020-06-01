Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.