Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.78. 1,416,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48. Target Co. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.