Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $603.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $615.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.85, for a total transaction of $48,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,117 shares of company stock worth $103,732,154. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.