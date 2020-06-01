Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.65. 81,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,418. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.31.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.