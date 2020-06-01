Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 27,076 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

DEA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 194.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,751 shares of company stock worth $1,982,512. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

