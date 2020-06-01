Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,068 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. 4,600,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

