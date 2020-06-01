Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Centene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Centene by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.46. 241,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

