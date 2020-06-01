Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 91.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Public Storage by 2,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.59. 8,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.84. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

