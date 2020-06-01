Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 528.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,333 shares of company stock worth $471,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.