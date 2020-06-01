Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

