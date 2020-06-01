Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 749.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,508,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 12.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.42.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $9.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.55. 66,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $412.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

