Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,243. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

