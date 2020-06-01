Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 17.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.99. 119,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,724. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

