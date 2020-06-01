Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 556.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,628 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,549 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CTSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.84. 420,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

