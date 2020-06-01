Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $77,424,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $14,189,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $4,682,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. 6,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,527. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of -52.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

