Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 47,604 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,025.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 121,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

