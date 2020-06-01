Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 489,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Targa Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. 26,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

