Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,922 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,729,000 after acquiring an additional 309,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.17. 29,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.