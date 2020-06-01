Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,812 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

