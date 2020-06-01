Veeco Instruments’ (VECO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VECO. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.32. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.