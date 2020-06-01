Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

