Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $117.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.