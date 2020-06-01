V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $241.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

