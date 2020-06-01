United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $92,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after buying an additional 749,816 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

