Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

