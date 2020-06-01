Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $263.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.96.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $247.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.
Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
