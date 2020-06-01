Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $263.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $247.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.