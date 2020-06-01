Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Cowen from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.96.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

