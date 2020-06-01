Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 27.9% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $245.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.56. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

