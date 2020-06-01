Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,807,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock worth $53,396,500 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $35.45 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

