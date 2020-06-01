Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,896. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,628,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $872,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,051 shares in the company, valued at $23,480,742.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,062 shares of company stock worth $3,484,315. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $40,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 842,556 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $24,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $24,638,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $14,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.