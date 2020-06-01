TrustVerse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $547,736.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and $547,736.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.35 or 0.04925264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00054907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 195% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

